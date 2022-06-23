The Pandemic Has Made The Roads Less Safe, Study Finds!

The pandemic overall has increased road anxiety, with sixty-five percent of people claiming they feel more anxious in cars now compared to before the pandemic, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how people are being more careful on the road and found that over half of drivers “always” or “often” feel anxious about other drivers’ behaviour (53%).

Three in five agree that the pandemic has made people drive more unsafely (61%) which may be why a similar percentage say it’s more important to drive safely now than ever before (62%).

Similarly, 60% even keep their eye on the speedometer when someone else is driving.

Most of those in relationships even admitted they get nervous when their partner is driving (63%).

Half of the respondents shared that when they’re passengers, they often find themselves wishing the driver would slow down (52%). And seven in 10 make sure to check that everyone has their seatbelt on before the car is in motion.

The survey found the average person has had three close calls in the past two years alone.

Generally, nearly one in three drivers said they find themselves driving most in the summer than any other season (31%), with 65% admitting they drive faster than usual on both short and long road trips.

During these trips, it’s common for half of the respondents to worry about what hazards lie on the road ahead, like delays or accidents.

Challenges Faced On Long Road Trips