THE PANDEMIC KILLED BRITAIN’S OLDEST PUB AFTER 1,229 YEARS IN BUSINESS

How crazy is it that the pandemic could kill off something that’s been around THIS long?

A pub that claims to be the oldest in the U.K. just closed its doors after 1,229 YEARS in business.

Related: What Do You Say When Someone Knocks On Your Stall Door In A Public Bathroom: Humour!

The name of the place is Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, and there’s a big rooster statue in front. It opened in the year 793.

The owners say they’d been struggling for a while. So the pandemic didn’t do this on its own, but it didn’t help. Rumour is someone else might buy it now though, so it may not be closed for long.