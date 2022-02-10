Listen Live

THE PANDEMIC KILLED BRITAIN’S OLDEST PUB AFTER 1,229 YEARS IN BUSINESS

By Kool Travel

How crazy is it that the pandemic could kill off something that’s been around THIS long?  

 

A pub that claims to be the oldest in the U.K. just closed its doors after 1,229 YEARS in business.

 

 

The name of the place is Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, and there’s a big rooster statue in front.  It opened in the year 793.

 

The owners say they’d been struggling for a while.  So the pandemic didn’t do this on its own, but it didn’t help.  Rumour is someone else might buy it now though, so it may not be closed for long.

