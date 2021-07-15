WHAT DO YOU SAY WHEN SOMEONE KNOCKS ON YOUR STALL DOOR IN A PUBLIC BATHROOM: HUMOUR!
Why not have a little fun with it!
It’s happened to us all! You’re in the stall and someone knocks! Naturally, you need to respond to the call to alert the person on the other side of the door that “someone is in here.”
But what do you say without it getting awkward? Humour may be the way to go!
Here are some funny things to say when someone knocks on the stall!
- Just a minute, doing the dishes!
- Come on in, the water’s warm
- Come in!
- Sorry, I’m meditating!
- Can you hand me some paper?
- You’re next
- This seat is taken
- Make loud farting noises and yell “get your own air freshener”
- Come back later, I’m not dressed
- Help! I’ve fallen in and can’t get up!
- Come back with a warrant
- Perfect! I need a hand in here
- Hang on, my video is almost done!
- You say “Enter”
- Come on in! I need help!
- Would you like to share!