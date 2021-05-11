The Parts Of Life That People Think Will Never ‘Go Back To Normal’

There’s a discussion on Reddit right now where people are answering the question: What will never be the same again once the pandemic is over? Here are some of the top answers . . .

1. Sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room when you’re sick.

2. Dragging yourself to work when you’re sick.

3. Shopping for groceries in person.

4. Eating at buffets.

5. Snow days.

6. Boundaries between work or school and home.

7. Commuting every single day.

8. Quote, “The blissful ignorance of sticking my fingers in a random bowling ball, then proceeding to eat food without a care in the world.”