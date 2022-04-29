According to a new study, seven hours is the perfect amount of sleep for middle age and older adults.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge say seven hours is just what the mind needs to maintain strong cognitive performance and mental health.

Previous studies have found that too little or too much sleep as people age can lead to a decline in cognition and mental health problems.

During the study, the team found both insufficient and excessive sleep duration had a connection to impaired cognitive performance, including poorer processing speed, visual attention, memory, and problem-solving skills in people between 38 and 73 years old.

Seven hours of sleep each night was the optimal amount of sleep for cognitive performance, according to the results.

The research is published in the journal Nature Aging.