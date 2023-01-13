The Popular Health Hacks Damaging Your Teeth

While certain hacks promise to boost your immune system, one part of our body is often overlooked: our teeth.

Here’s what not to do!

Apple Cider Vinegar!

‘Apple cider vinegar shots have become hugely popular in recent years, with celebrities and influencers alike swearing by them for having detoxing properties and aiding weight loss.

‘However, whilst apple cider vinegar may offer some benefits to your health, it can be rather damaging for your teeth, especially if you are drinking daily.

‘Vinegar is extremely acidic and can erode the enamel on your teeth extremely quickly, this then exposes the yellow dentin layer beneath – not only is this extremely damaging for your teeth as our enamel is imperative for a healthy tooth, but this will also make them look yellow.’

Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is the ancient practice of swishing coconut or olive oil around your mouth FOR WHAT REASON? Whilst some experts have noted many health benefits to oil pulling there is no proven evidence that this practice is good for your teeth. Some experts argue that it could worsen some conditions such as gum disease or cavities.’

Lemon Water!

Whilst drinking lemon water each morning holds many detoxifying properties for your digestive system, this daily practice could have a knock on effect your teeth. Drinking lemon water regularly may cause enamel erosion or tooth decay due to the high content of acid in the citrus fruit. Not only this but drinking too much may also cause heartburn, nausea, headaches and other gastroesophageal reflux symptoms.

Juicing!

As long as it’s part of a healthy, balanced diet, drinking certain fruit juices can be good for you – but what about your teeth? Drinking juices can help to maintain a healthy functioning body, but when you drink large amounts of juice over a long period this could have a huge effect on your teeth and cause long-term damage. The high content of sugar that comes from these juices after drinking them daily can wear away tooth enamel and promote cavities. The bacteria that sits on the teeth after drinking juice may also irritate the gums and could eventually lead to gum disease.

Non-Dairy Milk

While dairy milk is sometimes villainized there can be some drawbacks to plant-based when it comes to your teeth. Those who drink dairy-free milk may experience a deficiency in calcium and other mouth-friendly nutrients, and a lack of calcium may put you at risk of developing tooth decay and gum disease.

Charcoal toothpaste

Charcoal toothpaste has been made popular from the likes of social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, however, dentists are still skeptical and do not recommend replacing your regular fluoride toothpaste with this.