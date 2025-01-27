The Queen of toddler tunes & savior of our sanity is moving to Netflix



Ms. Rachel is officially leveling up!

She and that pink headband of hers are heading to Netflix, as the children's YouTube star announced a new partnership.

Starting January 27th, we can stream a four-part series of curated Ms. Rachel magic right from her YouTube channel. The series has lessons that teach letters, numbers, colors, shapes, and more.

And don’t worry, Netflix promises more episodes later this year—because let’s be real, our kids will never get enough.

Ms. Rachel, has 13 million YouTube subscribers—and at least two of them are my kids.