The Queen’s Corgis Are Also Grieving Her Loss

The picture taken of the Queen’s Corgis, Muick and Sandy, looking sad and despondent on the day of the monarch’s funeral was heart-wrenching.

They too are suffering the loss!

Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. pic.twitter.com/hKEI9RcAOp — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2022

A recent bit of research found that dogs feel grief much in the same way that we do. A study carried out in Italy looked at grief-related responses in both dogs and owners.

The survey was completed by 426 Italian adults who had owned at least two dogs, one of whom died while the other was still alive.

According to the owner’s answers, the surviving dog changed in terms of both activities and emotions after the death of the companion dog.

The findings showed that a dog may show grief-related behaviour and emotional reaction when a companion dies.

While that study looked only at canine pals, it’s thought that dogs will experience similar reactions when they lose their own, too.

Some signs that a dog may be experiencing grief include cowering, hiding, a change in appetite, sudden signs of aggression or irritability, and anxious reactions to their normal routine.

The good news is that there are things you can do to help a dog who’s mourning the loss of its owner.

The key is keeping up the pet’s routines and giving them a sense of security and safety amid so much change – as well as plenty of fuss and attention.

