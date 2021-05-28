The Quietest Snacks For Watching ‘A Quiet Place II”

Here are the snacks that you can eat QUIETLY as you enjoy ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ this weekend.

If you’re planning on watching the very anticipated sequel this weekend, here are some pre-approved quiet snacks from mashable.com

1. Marshmallows.

2. Gummy bears . . . gummy worms . . . gummy anything.

3. An IV of popcorn butter . . . Popcorn is a major NO, but butter isn’t!

4. Listerine strip . . . Perfect if you’re craving mint because gum is also a NO.

5. Twinkies, muffins or other soft cakes . . . Don’t forget: UNWRAPPED.

6. Spaghetti noodles . . . You must drop them directly into your mouth, NO slurping or forks.

7. Cheese . . . String cheese or Babybel, ideally.

8. Cool Whip . . . Do we need to explain why whipped cream in a can is a bad idea?

9. Yogurt or pudding . . . Time to whip out a Go-Gurt with no shame.

10. Milkshake . . . Make sure it’s thick enough for a spoon or a straw.