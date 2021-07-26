The Rec Room Is Now Open In Barrie!

Barrie is now home to the ultimate spot for eats and entertainment with the opening of The Rec Room Barrie. Located at Mapleview Drive and Bayview Drive at Park Place, the new complex spans over 30,000 square feet and offers amusement gaming experiences, delicious cuisine, and feature attractions — all under one roof.

Fun for all ages! The Rec Room Barrie features a massive amusement area where gamers of all ages can play 100 amusement games.

Looking for the ultimate redemption? Credits earned and tracked on RFID wristbands can be redeemed at The Trophy Case, for great prizes and nostalgia-inspired treats and toys.

The Rec Room Barrie features multiple dining options with something for everyone.

Fun for all! Plus Prosecco and Sangria!