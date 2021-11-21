‘The Sandlot’ actor Art LaFleur dies at 78

Art LaFleur, the actor known for playing Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” has died.

TMZ is reporting that LaFleur had been battling Parkinson’s disease for almost a decade and he died at his home surrounded by his family and wife Shelley.

LaFleur also starred as Chick Gandil in “Field of Dreams” and the Tooth Fairy in “The Santa Clause 2 and 3.”

Other credits include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Doogie Howser,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Baywatch,” “ER,” and “House.”

LaFleur also appeared in a number of TV series over the years, including “Charlie’s Angels,” “M*A*S*H,” “Home Improvement,” “Matlock,” “Boy Meets World,” “JAG” and “Malcolm in the Middle,” among many others, his page on IMDb notes.