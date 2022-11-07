The Secret Behind Songs That Turn Us On!

Scientists have figured out why sex and music are linked!

Music is strongly linked to emotional responses in our brains. Music activates the reward pathways in our brains, causing the release of these pleasure chemicals.

These brain pathways are the same feel-good pathways that are activated when we eat delicious food, engage in social activities and have sex.

As sex and music both trigger our reward pathways in our brains and cause the release of pleasure chemicals such as dopamine, it’s possible that music can put us “in the mood” as we are triggering similar activity in the brain.’

The key bit? It has to be a song you like for that hit of hormones to appear – so when it comes to getting horny because of music, a lot of it is down to personal preference.

There isn’t one solid reason as to why certain songs and sounds make your body and mind kick into horny action (for you it might be a play of Marvin Gaye, for someone else it could be listening to Naughty Girl by Beyonce), it turns out that there’s a whole lot of different reasons why music might be kicking your sex drive into action.

According to a neuroscientist and science communicator: ‘Rhythm and tempo are inbuilt into our bodies – through physiological mechanisms like our heartbeat. Music has an intricate relationship with many brain functions such as memory and emotion.’

For instance, hearing a song might transport you back to a memory of a certain time (maybe even a certain sexy time).

Music is a potent reminder of previous encounters – regardless of whether they’re good or bad.

You might not want to think about the guy who tried to play Nickelback in a weird bid to seduce you, but you only have to hear ‘Never made it as a wise man…’ to suddenly be back in that bedroom.

In the same way, hearing The Black Eyed Peas’ “I’ve Got A Feeling,” takes you back to that time you danced on a table in a bar.

Lyrics can also play a crucial role in why music makes you horny – spoiler, people singing about sex is probably going to make you think about sex.

Listening to music is also a social activity, and as Alice puts it, ‘the tones, harmonies and rhythms of music trigger a part of the brain involved in socially-related emotions, so music can support activities around social behaviours and functions.’

Background music at a bar can make us more willing to make a social connection, which is the perfect environment for flirting.

Music can trigger arousal due to what our brains do when we listen to it, releasing pleasure chemicals that mirror those that flood the body during sex.