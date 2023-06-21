The Secret To Looking Younger, A Dead Body

People are turning to Renuva, a relatively new, uniquely formatted product, instead of injecting synthetic fillers or their fat when they need volume in their face or to fill in dimples or unevenness on the body.

It supposedly lasts longer, but there’s an interesting catch: It’s made from cadaver tissue.

Those using it don’t seem to mind. It’s not cheap, each procedure will set you back $3,000…

Renuva is a product approved by the FDA in 2021, that offers a noninvasive alternative to fat injections. The advantage is that Renuva is an off-the-shelf injectable, like any other filler, that does not require surgery.