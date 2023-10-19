The Seemingly Small Money-Saving Habits That Add Up Over Time

Times are tough and almost everyone is strapped for cash. The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking to save a few dollars, here are some suggestions…

Every dollar counts, for example; even spending $5 less each month adds up to $60 in a year.

Here are more ways you can save money!

When you see something you want on Amazon (or Sephora or any other online shopping site), put it on a wish list and don’t look at it for 48 hours. Ninety-eight percent of the time you won’t go back to buy it.

Similarly, if I get an email telling me about a sale, I immediately delete it, and I almost always forget about it completely.

Try to buy only out-of-season clothes. That $700 coat could be reduced to $200 or less in April. Try and maintain the clothing you have…

Bring your reusable bags. We all have dozens by now. It’s a matter of not forgetting them. FUN FACT: If you don’t buy bags each week, you can save a little less than $19 a year (12 cents per bag times three bags a week times 52 weeks per year). Seems insignificant, but it adds up.

Buy your cellphone outright and then use a prepaid month-to-month plan.

Every few days, take stock of the odds and ends in your freezer and fridge, and come up with ways to incorporate them into meals. A favourite way to deal with random veggies is to make a stir fry. A favourite way to deal with random bits of bread is to freeze them and make bread pudding when I’ve accumulated enough.

Selling things we don’t use. Selling a $10 item here and there does add up. It takes pretty low effort, and you can save the money for a vacation if you want. The benefit of less stuff is even better than the money, to be honest.

Bring your own coffee and sweet treats. A trip to Timmy’s every day can cost between $5-$10….That adds up each week and month…

If something you use regularly is on sale, stock up…

Stack savings when you can, as well. The big jug of laundry detergent we use is regularly $9.48 at Walmart, and more expensive anywhere else. One other grocery store here recently had it on sale for $6.99, plus a $1 digital coupon in their app, bringing it to $5.99 per jug.

I noticed the grocery store I shop at has digital coupons, and you ‘clip’ them in their app. I usually save about $15–$30 when I go, depending on what I’m getting. Yesterday, our groceries were on track to be over $100, but had $18 of coupons so only spent $88. Digital coupons mean I don’t have to track those little slips of paper (though I’ve done that!).

I noticed the grocery store I shop at has digital coupons, and you ‘clip’ them in their app. I usually save about $15–$30 when I go, depending on what I’m getting. Yesterday, our groceries were on track to be over $100, but had $18 of coupons so only spent $88. Digital coupons mean I don’t have to track those little slips of paper (though I’ve done that!).