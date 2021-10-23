https://www.sembaawards.ca/

The SEMBA Awards is a new awards show honouring businesses, organizations and individuals who make significant contributions to multiculturalism in Simcoe County.

The awards are chosen from a pool of community nominees and given out at the awards show on Oct 23.

To qualify for a SEMBA Award, the nominee must be a resident of Simcoe County and have made a significant contribution in one or more of the following categories: Arts/Literature, Community Service, Education, Environment/Science, Fitness/Recreation/Sports, Innovation, Music, Preservation of History, Voluntarism and Professional Services. There is also a Senior Achievement Award for those over the age of 65.

If you know of a business or individual who promotes diversity in our community, head over to sembaawards.ca to nominate before September 10th. We look forward to the awards show!