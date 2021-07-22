Music videos are here for one thing, and one thing only — to get you into an artist’s latest single, and provide a powerful visual to help you remember it.

Remember Much Music or MTV? It was the go-to channel for teens in the 90s! The videos were visually stimulating and most of the time there’s quite a bit of sexuality thrown in.

With that in mind valued viewer, here for your viewing pleasure is our list of the sexiest music videos of all time! (We know there will be more, so we’ve got plans to keep this going!) Enjoy…

Right Said Fred – I’m Too Sexy!

Can we even have a “Sexy” music video list without including the sexiest men of them all, Right Said Fred? He is a model, and he does his little turn on the catwalk. Yeah, on the catwalk.

Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman

There’s nothing sexier than a strong and confident woman. Shania Twain flipped the script on Robert Palmer‘s classic “Simply Irresistible” (above) with her video for “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” employing tight-bodied men as her backing band, taking the helm in a top hat and a set of steadily revealing outfits.

Robert Palmer – Simply Irresistible

One of the very first music videos to focus fully on the female form, Robert Palmer‘s “Simply Irresistible” has been an entertainment gold standard since it first showed up on MTV in the late ‘80s.

Divinyls – I Touch Myself

Late singer for Divinyls, Chrissy Amphlett, puts her ample cleavage and her innermost thoughts on full display in the Australian group’s music video for their ’90s megahit “I Touch Myself.”

Christina Aguilera – Dirrty

Gotta be honest, Xtina made us a little nervous hopping on that motorcycle with half of her butt exposed to the elements… but she’s a “Dirrty” girl and is well equipped to handle the ride. Once the party gets started in the underground fight club, she and her girls are gonna “sweat until the clothes come off!”

Fountains of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom

Stacy’s cool and all, but her mom, played by supermodel Rachel Hunter in this Fountains Of Wayne classic is the real focus of this song and the steamy video that came with it. Make sure you lock the door behind you before you watch…

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

Close-up dancing, late-night motorcycle rides, and a whole lot of touching between pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello solidified the very real, and very sweaty existence of this high-profile couple.

Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

Miley came in like a wrecking ball when she dropped this scantily clad clip in 2013, showing the hard-bodied vocalist swinging and singing her way through the emotional ballad. It’s only thanks(?) to a well-placed link of the chain that viewers are spared all of her “naughty” parts.