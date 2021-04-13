The Simple Pleasures In Life

At a time when the world seems to be in turmoil, and it’s hard to look on the bright side, let’s not forget about life’s little pleasures. In fact, we may even appreciate them more now.

A survey was done and found that a simple cup of coffee, and having dinner made for you are a couple of life’s little pleasures.

The survey also found, sleeping in a big comfy bed, receiving a compliment from a stranger, and having a good hair day are all featured on the list.

TOP 10 SIMPLE PLEASURES IN LIFE

1. Feeling of the sun on your face

2. Sleeping in a freshly made bed

3. Stunning views

4. Waking up to sun

5. A nice dinner

6. Being in the countryside

7. Seeing flowers and trees blossom

8. Listening to your favourite songs

9. Making someone smile or laugh

10. Long walks

Other pleasures include finding some money you forgot about, watching your favourite movie, laughing out loud, and the sound of rain on the window.

