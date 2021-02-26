The Sounds We Miss Hearing!

A new survey on Yahoo.com asked people to name the top sounds they’ve missed during COVID. And live music got the most votes.

1. Live music. 38% said it’s one of the top sounds they miss.

2. Surround sound at movie theaters, 35%.

3. Hearing a huge crowd cheering in person, 28%.

4. The sound of kids or grandkids playing nearby, 24%.

Other sounds people said they miss include “sermons in the church” . . . “slot machines” . . . and hearing someone say “I love you” in person.

We’re also looking forward to having face-to-face conversations without masks on. Three out of four people think it’s more difficult to have a real conversation with masks.

57% say it’s a lot harder to have a good chat on Zoom than it is in person. And six in 10 agree the pandemic has hurt our conversation skills in general.