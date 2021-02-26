Listen Live

The Sounds We Miss Hearing!

What sound do you miss the most?

By Kool Mornings

A new survey on Yahoo.com asked people to name the top sounds they’ve missed during COVID. And live music got the most votes.

 

1.  Live music.  38% said it’s one of the top sounds they miss.

2.  Surround sound at movie theaters, 35%.

 

3.  Hearing a huge crowd cheering in person, 28%.

4. The sound of kids or grandkids playing nearby, 24%.

 

Other sounds people said they miss include “sermons in the church” . . . “slot machines” . . . and hearing someone say “I love you” in person.

 

We’re also looking forward to having face-to-face conversations without masks on. Three out of four people think it’s more difficult to have a real conversation with masks.  

 

 

57% say it’s a lot harder to have a good chat on Zoom than it is in person.  And six in 10 agree the pandemic has hurt our conversation skills in general.

Related posts

Would You Rather Reveal Your Salary Or Your Weight?

Mr. Potato Head Drops ‘Mr’ From It’s Name

Library Forced To Temporary Close Due To Venomous Spiders