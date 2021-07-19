The Subjects Of Most Common Household Arguments

A study out of the UK found that the average household has 21 trivial fights each week.

The research found each dispute only lasts around four and a half minutes, adding up to just 15-minutes each day!

Many arguments happen in the bathroom with family members frustrated at others not changing the TP roll.

When the heat should be turned on, someone leaving the dishes ‘to soak’ rather than washing them up and leaving wet towels on the floor is also featured in the top 20 list.

THE TOP 20 MOST COMMON FAMILY ARGUMENTS

1. Someone leaving all the lights on when they aren’t in the room

2. Someone leaving shoes in the middle of the floor/ in the doorway

3. Messy bedrooms

4. Someone not doing their fair share of the chores

5. Not changing the empty toilet roll when the last of it is used

6. When the heating should come on

7. Squeezing rubbish into an already full bin rather than emptying it first

8. Leaving dirty washing on the floor

9. Leaving toilet roll cores on the floor, windowsill, etc, i.e. anywhere but the bin

10. Someone leaving plates and glasses in their bedroom

11. Leaving the dishes to soak rather than just washing them up

12. Using up the last of something like the milk/ toilet roll and not saying anything

13. Leaving dirty plates next to the dishwasher rather than in it

14. Someone not flushing the toilet

15. Not rinsing out the bath or shower

16. Not taking items that have been left on the stairs up when you walk past

17. Someone being too noisy in the morning when everyone else is still asleep

18. Someone slamming doors

19. Leaving wet towels on the floor

20. Who started the argument