THE TEN MOST COMMON “SOCIAL MEDIA SINS” WE COMMIT ONLINE
Stop it!
Have you ever gotten into a fight with a celebrity online? One in five Americans claims they have. Someone polled 3,000 people to find the most common “social media sins” we commit online. Here are the top ten . . .
1. Arguing with random people . . . 38% have done it.
2. Posting something when you were angry, then regretting it . . . 29%.
3. Sending “sexually provocative” messages . . . 23%.
4. Posting something you regretted while DRUNK . . . 22%.
5. Leaving mean or abusive comments on someone’s post . . . 22%.
6. Posting a photo or video of someone without their permission . . . 20%.
7. Sexting someone a nude image . . . 20% said they’ve done it.
8. Posting “revealing images or videos” of yourself . . . 19%.
9. Arguing with a celebrity on social media . . . 19% claim they have.
10. Catfishing people, or pretending to be someone else . . .17%.