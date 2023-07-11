Listen Live

THE TEN MOST COMMON “SOCIAL MEDIA SINS” WE COMMIT ONLINE

Stop it!

By Kool Tech

Have you ever gotten into a fight with a celebrity online?  One in five Americans claims they have.  Someone polled 3,000 people to find the most common “social media sins” we commit online.  Here are the top ten . . .

Many Seniors Believe Their Life Advice Could Go Viral on Social Media!

1.  Arguing with random people . . . 38% have done it.

2.  Posting something when you were angry, then regretting it . . . 29%.

3.  Sending “sexually provocative” messages . . . 23%.

4.  Posting something you regretted while DRUNK . . . 22%.

5.  Leaving mean or abusive comments on someone’s post . . . 22%.

6.  Posting a photo or video of someone without their permission . . . 20%.

7.  Sexting someone a nude image . . . 20% said they’ve done it.

8.  Posting “revealing images or videos” of yourself . . . 19%.

9.  Arguing with a celebrity on social media . . . 19% claim they have.

10.  Catfishing people, or pretending to be someone else . . .17%.

Related posts

Twitter Threatens Legal Action Over META’s New App Threads! PLUS: How To Use It!

SUBTLE SIGN YOU’RE OLD? SCROLLING YOUR PHONE WITH YOUR INDEX FINGER

META To Launch App Called Threads To Target Twitter!