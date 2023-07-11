THE TEN MOST COMMON “SOCIAL MEDIA SINS” WE COMMIT ONLINE

Have you ever gotten into a fight with a celebrity online? One in five Americans claims they have. Someone polled 3,000 people to find the most common “social media sins” we commit online. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Arguing with random people . . . 38% have done it.

2. Posting something when you were angry, then regretting it . . . 29%.

3. Sending “sexually provocative” messages . . . 23%.

4. Posting something you regretted while DRUNK . . . 22%.

5. Leaving mean or abusive comments on someone’s post . . . 22%.

6. Posting a photo or video of someone without their permission . . . 20%.

7. Sexting someone a nude image . . . 20% said they’ve done it.

8. Posting “revealing images or videos” of yourself . . . 19%.

9. Arguing with a celebrity on social media . . . 19% claim they have.

10. Catfishing people, or pretending to be someone else . . .17%.