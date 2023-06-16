Many Seniors Believe Their Life Advice Could Go Viral on Social Media!

According to a survey of 2,000 adults 65 and older, 41% also think their insights are worthy of being written into a book and a quarter of them believe their life advice can go viral on social media!

Some top tips from their younger years include, “Be a good person even when it’s difficult,” “Don’t spend money beyond your means,” “Learn from the mistakes of others,” and “Stay true to yourself.”

Most seniors also believe it’s never too late in life to find your true love, with 26% admitting to having tried a dating app.

The survey also found the top three things that make seniors happy are family, friends and good weather.

The average age that brought them the most joy in their life was Fifty-seven.

To feel younger, seniors spend time exercising, listening to music from their youth and simply smiling!

WHAT BRINGS SENIORS THE MOST JOY?

Family – 71%

Friends – 49%

Good weather – 26%

An enjoyable book – 23%

Travel/new experiences – 23%

A good TV show/movie – 20%

Hobbies – 17%

Physical activities – 10%

Community – 7%

Social media – 5%





FASHION TRENDS SENIORS WOULD LOVE TO WEAR AGAIN!