THE TEN THINGS WE’LL MISS MOST ABOUT WORKING FROM HOME

Are you nervous or excited to get back to the office after a year of working at home? 52% of people in a recent survey said they’re looking forward to it, but part-time. But more than 4 in 5 will miss something about working from home.

Here are the ten things we’ll miss most . . .

1. Not having to commute.

2. Waking up later.

3. Being home for package deliveries.

4. Working in comfy clothes like pajamas or sweats.

5. Being able to have lunch or eat snacks whenever you want.

6. Being able to do housework during the day.

7. A quieter environment.

8. The feeling of “home.”

9. Not having to share a bathroom with coworkers.

10. Being able to listen to your favorite music while you work.