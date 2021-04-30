The Things Keeping Moms ‘Up At Night’ Right Now

A new survey on SWNSDigital.com asked moms what’s been keeping them up at night so far this year.

And here are the top five answers!

1. The kids being home so much more and doing remote learning, 63%.

2. Working from home, 57%.

3. The pandemic, 53%.

4. Not having childcare, 38%.

5. And all the other general stress, 31%.

The survey also found that two-thirds of moms say they think they’d be a better parent if they could just sleep more at night.