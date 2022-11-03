The Things We Do To Help Get Us Through Winter

A study of 2,000 adults found that 57 percent actively look for pick-me-ups when the days get darker and the weather gets colder to boost their mood and keep them buoyant.

The Top Things We Do To Keep Us From Losing Our Minds In The Winter!

Watch a movie Spend time with family Eat more comfort food Christmas films Roast dinners Exercise Cook a proper home-cooked meal Hot chocolate Fluffy socks/slippers Spend time outdoors Wearing pyjamas / loungewear Spend time with friends Take a vitamin D supplement Watch a comedy Light candles Sunlight Eat cake

Other things on the list include online shopping, sleeping more, sex, booking a vacation somewhere warm, and having lots of fires!