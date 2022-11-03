The Things We Do To Help Get Us Through Winter
We find creative ways to make winter more bearable!
A study of 2,000 adults found that 57 percent actively look for pick-me-ups when the days get darker and the weather gets colder to boost their mood and keep them buoyant.
The Top Things We Do To Keep Us From Losing Our Minds In The Winter!
- Watch a movie
- Spend time with family
- Eat more comfort food
- Christmas films
- Roast dinners
- Exercise
- Cook a proper home-cooked meal
- Hot chocolate
- Fluffy socks/slippers
- Spend time outdoors
- Wearing pyjamas / loungewear
- Spend time with friends
- Take a vitamin D supplement
- Watch a comedy
- Light candles
- Sunlight
- Eat cake
Other things on the list include online shopping, sleeping more, sex, booking a vacation somewhere warm, and having lots of fires!