The Things We Do To Keep Our Youthful Looks!

Social media doesn’t help! Everywhere we scroll, there’s someone showing us how to look better and younger! So it’s safe to say that some of us are pretty obsessed!

Enough that two out of five say they’d be willing to try a brand-new experimental procedure to stave off aging — that doesn’t actually exist, according to new research.

It’s not surprising, that more than three-quarters of respondents (77%) claimed that “aging gracefully” was considered a priority — in fact, in order to age gracefully, survey takers considered trying everything from blood masks, a “vampire facial” and caffeine gel to self-tanner, flour and vinegar, and “a lot of sex.”

THE MOST UNIQUE THINGS PEOPLE HAVE TRIED TO FIGHT THE AGING PROCESS

● Blood masks

● Vampire facial

● Caffeine gel

● A lot of sex

● Drinking lots of water and thinking positive thoughts

● Hot yoga four times a week

● Trying to retrieve an “anti-aging crystal” from a waterfall in the Amazon rainforest

● Marrying a much younger partner