THE THREE STEPS TO GIVE SOMEONE A COMPLIMENT THEY’LL ACTUALLY APPRECIATE

They SAY everyone loves getting a compliment, but do we love super generic, low-effort compliments like, “You look nice today” or “I like your shoes”?

Here are the three steps you should follow to give someone a compliment they’ll appreciate.

1. Use their name. This seems basic, but when you use someone’s name in a compliment, it sends a signal you’re tailoring the compliment to them and not just blurting something out.

2. Make your compliment specific. Like, instead of saying, “You look nice today”, say, “That colour is great on you, you should wear it more often.”

3. Don’t “praise and run.” When you give a compliment, stick around and ask a follow-up question, then listen to the answer. That shows the person you’re sincere in what you said and might even want to learn from them.