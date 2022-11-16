The Top 10 Holiday Gifts Most People Repeatedly Give And Get Every Year!

According to new research, by the age of 24, people appreciate a practical gift for the holidays.

Over 80 percent of people say that it’s better to give gifts than to receive them.

This includes “healthy” gifts – 77% said they’re more focused on health as we head into the holiday season, and many will use health and wellness for gifting inspiration.

Results showed that 78% are likely to buy a healthy gift for a loved one.

(I give booze, chocolate and cigars)

The average person only uses 43% of the gifts they receive!

The survey found holiday traditions are important to a whopping 86% of respondents, and 84% are excited to continue their family’s traditions.

TOP 10 GIFTING TRADITIONS



1. Opening one present on Christmas Eve 45%

2. Allowing one person to distribute gifts from the Christmas tree 45%

3. Opening presents at midnight on Christmas 44%

4. A White Elephant/Secret Santa exchange 40%

5. Gifts for pets 36%

6. Specific order of opening gifts 35%

7. Have to play a game before opening gifts 34%

8. Writing little hints on the wrapping paper 33%

9. Gifts every night of Hanukkah 32%

10. No one can see the tree Christmas morning until everyone is up 29%



TOP 10 RECURRING GIFTS TO GIVE OR RECEIVE

1. Candy/chocolate 47%

2. Something homemade 44%

3. A gift card/money 46%

4. Makeup products 37%

5. Books 34%

6. Self-care items 33%

7. A toothbrush 32%

8. Skin products 31%

9. Underwear 30%

10. Pajamas 30%