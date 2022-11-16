The Top 10 Holiday Gifts Most People Repeatedly Give And Get Every Year!
Everyone loves socks!
According to new research, by the age of 24, people appreciate a practical gift for the holidays.
Over 80 percent of people say that it’s better to give gifts than to receive them.
This includes “healthy” gifts – 77% said they’re more focused on health as we head into the holiday season, and many will use health and wellness for gifting inspiration.
Results showed that 78% are likely to buy a healthy gift for a loved one.
(I give booze, chocolate and cigars)
The average person only uses 43% of the gifts they receive!
The survey found holiday traditions are important to a whopping 86% of respondents, and 84% are excited to continue their family’s traditions.
TOP 10 GIFTING TRADITIONS
1. Opening one present on Christmas Eve 45%
2. Allowing one person to distribute gifts from the Christmas tree 45%
3. Opening presents at midnight on Christmas 44%
4. A White Elephant/Secret Santa exchange 40%
5. Gifts for pets 36%
6. Specific order of opening gifts 35%
7. Have to play a game before opening gifts 34%
8. Writing little hints on the wrapping paper 33%
9. Gifts every night of Hanukkah 32%
10. No one can see the tree Christmas morning until everyone is up 29%
TOP 10 RECURRING GIFTS TO GIVE OR RECEIVE
1. Candy/chocolate 47%
2. Something homemade 44%
3. A gift card/money 46%
4. Makeup products 37%
5. Books 34%
6. Self-care items 33%
7. A toothbrush 32%
8. Skin products 31%
9. Underwear 30%
10. Pajamas 30%