The Top 10 Things People THINK They’re Good At But Aren’t 

Are you really good at flirting?

By Kool Mornings

What’s something a lot of people THINK they’re good at but aren’t?  Someone polled people online. 

Here are the Top 10 answers . . .

1.  Being a good listener

2.  Driving

3.  Staying out of drama

4.  Being humble

5.  Singing

6.  Parenting

7.  Being honest

8.  Giving good advice

9.  Looking cool

10.  Communicating

Here are a few more that made the Top 25:  Telling jokes . . . flirting . . . lying . . . SEX . . . cooking . . . and their JOB.

