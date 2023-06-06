The Top 10 Things People THINK They’re Good At But Aren’t
Are you really good at flirting?
What’s something a lot of people THINK they’re good at but aren’t? Someone polled people online.
Here are the Top 10 answers . . .
1. Being a good listener
2. Driving
3. Staying out of drama
4. Being humble
5. Singing
6. Parenting
7. Being honest
8. Giving good advice
9. Looking cool
10. Communicating
Here are a few more that made the Top 25: Telling jokes . . . flirting . . . lying . . . SEX . . . cooking . . . and their JOB.