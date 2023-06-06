The Top 10 Things People THINK They’re Good At But Aren’t 

What’s something a lot of people THINK they’re good at but aren’t? Someone polled people online.

Here are the Top 10 answers . . .

1. Being a good listener

2. Driving

3. Staying out of drama

4. Being humble

5. Singing

6. Parenting

7. Being honest

8. Giving good advice

9. Looking cool

10. Communicating

Here are a few more that made the Top 25: Telling jokes . . . flirting . . . lying . . . SEX . . . cooking . . . and their JOB.