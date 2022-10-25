The Top 20 Most Common Lies!
'I forgot'
Let’s be honest, we’re not always honest!
A new study found that of those polled, they are most likely to lie to their partner.
Work colleagues came second, followed by employers – while 23 percent confessed to fibbing to a police officer and 14 percent to their child’s teacher.
Top 20 Most Common Lies
- ‘I forgot’
- ‘I’ll do it tomorrow
- ‘I am listening
- ‘I’m busy then’
- ‘Nice to see you
- ‘I haven’t got any change’
- ‘I’ve got no money
- ‘I got stuck in traffic
- ‘Don’t know what happened there
- Not disclosing the actual price of an item you purchased
- ‘I’m not very well
- ‘I’m looking forward to seeing you
- ‘That meal was nice’
- ‘I’ve got a headache
- ‘The email went into my junk’
- ‘I had to work late
- ‘The train/ bus was late’
- ‘I can’t/ couldn’t get any phone signal
- ‘I enjoy my job
- ‘I like what you’re wearing