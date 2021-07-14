The Top Excuses For Not Working Out!

We are fantastic at coming up with reasons to not work out!

Top excuses from the younger generation include weather, finishing work too late, already having plans, and being hungover.

TOP 10 EXCUSES TO NOT EXERCISE:

1. You’re too tired

2. It’s raining

3. It’s too cold

4. You’ve got a cold

5. You’ve only just eaten

6. It’s too late in the day to exercise

7. You don’t have time during the working day

8. You’ve got sore muscles

9. You get bored of exercise

10. You finished work late

Other excuses include, it’s snowing, it’s dark outside, you’re hungry, and your favourite TV show is on…

More