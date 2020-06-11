The Top Reasons We Prefer the Left or Right Side of the Bed

Do you always sleep on the same side of the bed, even if you’re sleeping alone? A new survey asked 2,000 people why they do it.

They were allowed to give more than one answer. Here are the top five reasons we prefer one side of the bed over the other:

1. It’s easier to get in and out of bed on that side, or it’s closer to the door, 40%.

2. My partner prefers the other side, 31%.

3. Better access to the nightstand, also 31%.

4. There’s a better view of the TV, 25%.

5. I like to sleep against a wall, 18%.

The survey, by OnePoll on behalf of Slumber Cloud, found people who sleep on the left side of the bed tend to like beer more than wine, listen to oldies music, prefer dramatic movies, and lean left politically.

Meanwhile, right-side sleepers are more likely to be wine drinkers, listen to rock music, prefer action movies, and lean right politically.