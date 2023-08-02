The Top Songs That Make Us Want To Dance

New research reveals that dancing is the latest trend in helping people unwind. In fact, of those surveyed, 82% said they dance as a form of release, with a quarter (22%) doing so every single day.

The research also revealed that dancing has the power to make people feel happier (79%) and transform a bad day into a good day (69%).

Dancing is more than just a sport – 44% of respondents said it makes them feel free and another 61% confirmed it helps them feel connected to those around them, establishing a sense of community.

Top dance floor fillers revealed as:

“Dancing Queen” – ABBA

“Macarena” – Los Del Rio,

“Y.M.C.A” – Village People

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

Top dance floor destinations are: