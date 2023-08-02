Listen Live

The Top Songs That Make Us Want To Dance

Dance like no one's watching!

By Kool Mornings

New research reveals that dancing is the latest trend in helping people unwind. In fact, of those surveyed, 82% said they dance as a form of release, with a quarter (22%) doing so every single day.

The research also revealed that dancing has the power to make people feel happier (79%) and transform a bad day into a good day (69%)

Dancing is more than just a sport – 44% of respondents said it makes them feel free and another 61% confirmed it helps them feel connected to those around them, establishing a sense of community.

Someone Replaced The Song From “Dirty Dancing” with the “Muppet Show” Theme Song

Top dance floor fillers revealed as:

  • “Dancing Queen” – ABBA 
  • “Macarena” – Los Del Rio,
  • “Y.M.C.A” – Village People
  • “Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees
  • “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

Top dance floor destinations are:

  • Nightclub (31%)
  • House party (27%)
  • Wedding (23%)
  • Festival (17%)
  • Bedroom (10%)

