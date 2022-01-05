Because We Can’t Let Go! Here’s A Look Back At The Top Songs When BlackBerry Made Its 1999 Debut

We’re all still dealing with the news that the long-standing mobile tech company has officially been shut down for its devices operating on BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1.

LISTEN: Dale & Charlie Say Goodbye To Blackberry!

In honour of the beloved phone, we decided to take a look back at the year the company launched by remembering the soundtrack that was playing on store radios when you lined up for your very own.

Here Is Your BlackBerry Soundtrack!

Brandy-Have You Ever?

Eagle-Eye Cherry-Save Tonight

Britney Spears-…Baby One More Time

Goo Goo Dolls-Iris

Sarah McLachlan-Angel

JAY-Z- Can I Get A…

Shania Twain-From This Moment On

Lauryn Hill-Doo Wood (That Things)