The Top Things People Eat To Comfort Themselves During Difficult Times
According to new research, people are eating as they used to as a kid to get through this pandemic.
The survey found that 2020, the year of quarantining and social distancing, two in three are reverting to their favourite childhood comfort foods.
This includes foods like pizza, hamburgers, ice cream, French fries, Mac and cheese, and spaghetti.
The survey looked at eating habits during the pandemic and found that people are enjoying those childhood comfort foods at least five times a week.
As a result, 85% of respondents have gained weight.
Top 15 most devoured comfort foods of 2020
Pizza: 55 percent
Hamburgers: 48 percent
Ice cream: 46 percent
French fries: 45 percent
Mac & cheese: 39 percent
Potato Chips: 39 percent
Cookies: 38 percent
Chocolate: 37 percent
Cereal: 34 percent
Fried Chicken: 34 percent
Spaghetti & meatballs: 32 percent
Mashed potatoes: 32 percent
Bread: 31 percent
Hotdogs: 31 percent
Pancakes: 30 percent