THE TOP THINGS WE LOVED DOING OUTDOORS WHEN WE WERE KIDS

If you asked kids today this question, I bet “being on their phone” would make the list: A new poll asked 5,000 parents to name their favourite outdoor activities when they were kids. What was your favourite?

Here Is The Top Ten!

1. Hide-and-seek. 43% of us used to love it.

2. Water balloon fights, 42%.

3. Tag, 42%.

4. Playgrounds, with things like slides and swings, 41%.

5. Playing sports, 40%.

6. Riding bikes or scooters, 40%.

7. Swimming, 40%.

8. Snowball fights, 38%. That’s the only cold-month activity on the list.

9. Just running around your neighbourhood with friends, 37%.

10. Playing catch, 36%. A few more from the top 20 include jumping rope, Duck, Duck, Goose, hopscotch, and rollerblading.

Three-quarters of parents said most of their free time was spent outdoors as a child. But kids today only get an average of five hours a week. So, less than an hour a day.