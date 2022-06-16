Listen Live

THE TOP THINGS WE LOVED DOING OUTDOORS WHEN WE WERE KIDS

If you asked kids today this question, I bet “being on their phone” would make […]

By Kool Mornings

If you asked kids today this question, I bet “being on their phone” would make the list:  A new poll asked 5,000 parents to name their favourite outdoor activities when they were kids.  What was your favourite? 

#KoolSummerSelfie

Here Is The Top Ten!

1.  Hide-and-seek.  43% of us used to love it.

2.  Water balloon fights, 42%.

3.  Tag, 42%.

4.  Playgrounds, with things like slides and swings, 41%.

5.  Playing sports, 40%.

6.  Riding bikes or scooters, 40%.

7.  Swimming, 40%.

8.  Snowball fights, 38%.  That’s the only cold-month activity on the list.

9.  Just running around your neighbourhood with friends, 37%.

10.  Playing catch, 36%.  A few more from the top 20 include jumping rope, Duck, Duck, Goose, hopscotch, and rollerblading.

Three-quarters of parents said most of their free time was spent outdoors as a child.  But kids today only get an average of five hours a week.  So, less than an hour a day.

Related posts

Having A ‘Beer Gut’ May Actually, Be Good For You!

Double-Decker Airplane Seats Could Be A New Option!

WORST BOSS EVER!