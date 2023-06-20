THE TOP THINGS WE MISS ABOUT SHOPPING MALLS

Remember when going to the mall was the best possible way to spend a Saturday? If so, you’re probably OLD. But you’re also not alone.

Half of us miss going to the mall, according to a new poll.

61% wish they’d have a “revival” and come back. Gen Zers were actually the MOST likely to agree with that at 66%.

So there might be some mallrat FOMO going on there.

Our favourite things we miss about shopping malls are The convenience of having multiple stores in one spot, window shopping, the food court, and just cruising around the mall with friends.

The top reasons we still go include: To visit a certain store, to try something on, going to the food court, and because there’s a movie theatre in the mall.

Six in ten people admit they prefer shopping online now though. So unless that changes, malls are in a tough spot.

If they DON’T come back, what should they be turned into?

The top vote-getters were parks, community centres, and apartments or retirement homes. (Pickleball courts didn’t make the list, but that’s happening too.)