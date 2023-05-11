The Top Ways That People Are Finding Themselves

According to a new poll, most people haven’t yet been on a journey of self-discovery with almost half of people confessing they haven’t completely come to terms with who the real ‘them’ is yet!

Of those who have managed to find themselves, over 80% say it was successful!

On the Journey to self-discovery, people think travel, ditching alcohol, taking up yoga or meditation and changing careers is the way to start.

Nonetheless, 76 percent believe it is important to understand yourself – to build self-confidence.

Discovering your full potential and learning from past mistakes, are also incentives for self-discovery, according to [OnePoll.com] data.

THE TOP THINGS PEOPLE ARE DOING TO FIND THEMSELVES

1. Reading more

2. Travelling the world

3. Removing negative people from your life

4. Exploring the great outdoors

5. Learning about and experiencing a new culture

6. Being more present (i.e., being fully engaged and attentive to the present moment)

7. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people

8. Picking up a new hobby (e.g., knitting/doing puzzles/cooking/pottery)

9. Changing career paths

10. Volunteering at a charity

11. Cleaning/clearing out the home

12. Spending less time using devices

13. Learning about different ideologies and religions

14. Doing yoga and meditation

15. Writing a journal/book