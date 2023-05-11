The Top Ways That People Are Finding Themselves
Have you started your journey yet?
According to a new poll, most people haven’t yet been on a journey of self-discovery with almost half of people confessing they haven’t completely come to terms with who the real ‘them’ is yet!
Of those who have managed to find themselves, over 80% say it was successful!
On the Journey to self-discovery, people think travel, ditching alcohol, taking up yoga or meditation and changing careers is the way to start.
Nonetheless, 76 percent believe it is important to understand yourself – to build self-confidence.
Discovering your full potential and learning from past mistakes, are also incentives for self-discovery, according to [OnePoll.com] data.
THE TOP THINGS PEOPLE ARE DOING TO FIND THEMSELVES
1. Reading more
2. Travelling the world
3. Removing negative people from your life
4. Exploring the great outdoors
5. Learning about and experiencing a new culture
6. Being more present (i.e., being fully engaged and attentive to the present moment)
7. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people
8. Picking up a new hobby (e.g., knitting/doing puzzles/cooking/pottery)
9. Changing career paths
10. Volunteering at a charity
11. Cleaning/clearing out the home
12. Spending less time using devices
13. Learning about different ideologies and religions
14. Doing yoga and meditation
15. Writing a journal/book