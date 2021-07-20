The Trailer For ‘Jackass Forever’ Is Here

This looks incredibly stupid, and I love it! Jackass is back with its first movie in 10 years!

I can remember getting in trouble watching this on MTV when it was a TV show, and after seeing this trailer I cannot wait to watch this!

It will be interesting to see how they handle the stunts now, given that the bulk of the cast is now approaching 50-years-old — Johnny Knoxville is exactly 50-years-old and rocks the fully gray hair these days.

It hits theaters on Friday, October 22.

Bam Margera, though, will not be returning as the troubled former skater was fired off the production for breach of contract.