The Trends That Came and Went So Fast, You Can Hardly Call Them Trends

In today’s world, it feels like there’s a new trend popping up every other day, thanks to social media and influencers who can spread them faster than wildfire.

But, let’s be real: some trends come and go so quickly, that barely even get a chance to gain any real traction. If you've ever found yourself thinking, "Wait, what happened to that?" you’re not alone.

A recent internet question asked, “What ‘trend’ died so fast, that you can hardly call it a trend?” The responses were chef’s kiss perfect! Here are some of the best ones, so you can relive (or forget) these blink-and-you-missed-it fads.

1. The ‘90s Pacifier Trend

Remember when kids were strolling around with pacifiers not just in their mouths, but also hanging from necklaces? It was the thing for a hot minute. If you weren't rocking a pacifier necklace, were you even cool?

2. The Poo Emoji Era

Somehow, the poo emoji found its way onto almost everything: clothing, toys, and yes—even treats. Who knew poop could be so... fashionable?

3. Mustaches on Everything

Whether it was on a mug, a T-shirt, or even a pillow, the mustache craze took over for a time. Bonus points if it was paired with a hipster vibe.

4. "Gangnam Style" by Psy

The dance. The song. The viral craze. "Gangnam Style" exploded onto the scene, and just as quickly, it was gone. Sure, there are always one-hit wonders, but this one took over the globe for a brief moment.

5. Flash Mobs

Flash mobs seemed like the ultimate way to randomly surprise a crowd with coordinated dance moves, but now they just feel like a thing of the past. Where did all the spontaneous public dances go?

6. "Cool" Stuff From Spencer's

Spencer’s Gifts was the place for quirky and sometimes questionable items—selfie sticks, fidget spinners, salt lamps—you name it. Now? They’re barely a blip on our radar.

7. Backwards Clothes (Looking at You, Kris Kross)

In the ’90s, Kris Kross made everyone want to wear their clothes backwards. But, just like that, it was a trend we were all quick to forget.

8. Planking (And Don’t Forget ‘Tebowing’)

Let’s not forget about planking, where people would lie face down in random places for no apparent reason. And, of course, there was Tebowing, when people would kneel and pray like Tim Tebow after scoring a touchdown. Both are now just fond memories (or weird stories to tell).

9. Segways and Hoverboards

The promise of gliding around effortlessly on a Segway or hoverboard was pretty enticing, but let’s be honest, they didn’t stick around for long. The novelty wore off faster than you can say “balance.”

10. Flappy Bird

If you were one of the millions who downloaded Flappy Bird, you know how addicting it was—until it suddenly vanished. Who even knows where it went?

11. Unexpected ‘90s Music Trends

Remember when swing music made a huge comeback, or when the Benedictine Monks of Santo Domingo de Silos became the surprise rock stars of the ’90s? Yeah, those were short-lived moments that have almost completely faded from our memories.

12. NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were all the rage for a hot minute, especially in the digital art and cryptocurrency world. Now, they’re a mere shadow of their former hype.

13. Google Glass and Google+

Google Glass was supposed to change the way we saw the world (literally), and Google+ was supposed to be the social media platform to challenge Facebook. Fast-forward and both have disappeared from the scene.

14. LiveStrong Bracelets

Once seen as a symbol of strength and support, LiveStrong bracelets were the must-have accessory. Now, they’re mostly remembered as a relic of early 2000s charity trends.

15. "Very Mindful, Very Demure" Trend

Just a few weeks ago, we were all about being “very mindful and demure.” What happened? It fizzled out before we could even get on board.

The Fast-Paced Trend Cycle

There’s no doubt that trends come and go faster than ever, thanks to social media. Sometimes, it’s hard to even keep up. But whether we loved them or were left scratching our heads, these short-lived fads are the perfect reminder that in the world of trends, nothing lasts forever. Keep your eyes peeled, though—there’s probably a new trend popping up right now.