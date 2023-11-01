The Fashion Trends That People Absolutely Hate!

The end of the year is around the corner (if you can believe that!), making it the perfect time to look back on some of the fashion trends of 2023.

A Reddit user asked, “What were the worst fashion trends of 2023?”

Here are the best opinions!

Too long fake nails! How do you even function with two inches of clicky-clacky plastic on your fingers? Doesn’t it make everything you do 100 times harder? Eating a sandwich? Driving a car? Getting your phone out of your purse? Tying your shoes? Holding a spoon? Turning a doorknob? Sneezing?”

“Those fake eyelashes that make you look like you’re two blinks away from flying off.”

“Leggings that have the scrunched-up crease into the butt crack. It just looks like the outline of a weird butthole. 😭”

“Hideous, clunky trainers with really thick, misshapen soles. It’s like they’re as ugly as possible on purpose.”

“When a dude wears a suit or a nice pair of slacks that show their ankles, and they’re not wearing socks. It confuses me.”

Literally 75% of summer dresses you can’t wear a bra with…

“I don’t understand beanies as a fashion thing. If it’s cold, then f*ck yeah, beanies. But at the height of summer, with half the thing hanging off the back of your head? I don’t get it.”

“Those clear glasses frames that look like safety glasses.”

“Beige Leggings”

“Fake pockets and zippers”

“And everything oversized”