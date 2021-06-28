The Trick To Making Kids Eat More Vegetables Is, Putting Twice As Many On Their Plate

You can try to get your kids to eat more vegetables by drowning them in butter and salt. But a new study found that doesn’t really work. Something else might though, just bombard them with even MORE vegetables.

Researchers at Penn State tracked 67 kids between three and five years old for a month.

And when kids got TWICE as many vegetables on their plate, they ended up eating 68% more veggies overall.

They say it’s important to keep all the other portion sizes the same as normal. And what those foods are is important too.

If it’s a favourite food like chicken nuggets, they might not eat as many vegetables. You have to make sure the vegetables taste pretty good compared to all the other stuff on their plate.