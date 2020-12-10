“The Twelve Days Of Christmas” How Much It Would Cost If You Actually Purchased All The Items

It’s become a holiday tradition itself… Tabulating the actual COST of the “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song.

PNC Bank has released its Christmas Price Index of how much the 12 Days of Christmas gifts would cost adjusted for today’s economy.

The 2020 numbers also account for the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the countless live performances and gatherings that have been canceled since earlier this year.

Here’s the 2020 list:

A Partridge in a Pear Tree — Cost: $210.18. The cost has not changed since last year.

Two Turtle Doves — Cost: $450. The costs of these love birds increased more than any other item on the list, up 50% from 2019.

Three French Hens — Cost: $210. Up 15% from last year.

Four Calling Birds — Cost: $599.96. Price unchanged, but why so many birds?

Five Gold Rings — Cost: $945. The price of gold rose throughout the pandemic, PNC says, and five rings would cost $120 more than 2019.

Six Geese-A-Laying — Cost: $570. An increase of 35% over last year. MORE birds?

Seven Swans-A-Swimming — Cost: $13,125. Yikes! These birds rank as the most expensive gift on the list, though it remains unchanged over last year.

Eight Maids-A-Milking — Cost: $58. The same as last year as the federal minimum wage hasn’t changed.

Nine Ladies Dancing — Cost: N/A. COVID-19 has wrecked the bar and nightclub industry, leaving most ladies dancing in their own living rooms.

Ten Lords A-Leaping — Cost: N/A. See above. The only leaping the lords did this year was from the couch to the bathroom.

Eleven Pipers Piping — Cost: N/A. Live music venues continue to see gigantic losses in 2020.

Twelve Drummers Drumming — Cost: N/A. Venues and entertainers, drum on. We’re all sending you Christmas wishes.

Total cost: $16,168.14.

That’s down 58.5% from 2019 ($38,993).

PNC also calculates how much it would cost if you bought each of the items every time they’re repeated in the song.

That would put you back $105,561.80!!!