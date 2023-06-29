The Types Of People At A BBQ

‘Plate piling’ has been voted the most common barbeque behaviour, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults who enjoy a good grill has found 28 per cent admit to loading their dish with as much food as possible when attending the popular garden get together.

Fear of an empty buffet, not being bothered to get up again for seconds and having eyes bigger than their bellies were cited as the top reasons for this.

Top 10 TYPES SEEN AT EVERY BBQ

Someone who piles their plate until it’s overflowing Someone who gets their food delivered to them without getting up Someone who keeps the drinks topped up Someone who drops their food on the floor Someone offering the host/designated cook advice Someone who doesn’t eat anything A meat eater who ‘tries’ the vegan/vegetarian options anyway Someone who won’t eat with their hands (insists on cutlery) Someone who takes over the music/entertainment Someone who brings their own chair

FOODS CONSIDERED ‘UNLIMITED’ FOR GUESTS AT A BBQ