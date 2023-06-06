The Unexpected Reason You Might Be Getting Migraines

Most of the time, we think it’s stress that causes them, but that may not be the reason.

According to new research by Lloyds Pharmacy, diet could play a significant role in suffering from migraines.

And, sadly, you might have to kiss your daily Diet Coke goodbye because artificial sweeteners like aspartame (which is found in diet products and sugar-free drinks) could be a potential trigger.

So Maybe stick to hydrating with water instead.

It’s not just the sweeteners that can trigger migraines. Some chips and other foods can put you in bed in the dark also.

Doritos, Pringles as well as Chinese food and seasoning blends could also be giving you a migraine. Cured meats were another potential cause of migraine symptoms too.

The reason they could be responsible for headaches is that they contain nitrates which dilate blood vessels, potentially causing your symptoms.

Dairy (particularly soft cheeses) contains high levels of tyramine, as does pickled or fermented foods like sauerkraut and soy sauce, which can trigger migraines.

When it comes to diet, other more well-known triggers include caffeine, alcohol and salty foods.

FOOD THAT WILL HELP PREVENT MIGRAINES

Leafy greens – so kale, spinach, cabbage, romaine lettuce, beet greens and collard greens – are high in folate (vitamin B9 or folic acid) which can help reduce the likelihood of migraines.

Foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and therefore headaches. So pop fatty fish, flaxseed and chia seeds in your basket.

A low-fat and low-sodium diet can also be beneficial when trying to prevent migraines. So less salty foods and avoid fatty cuts of meat, sausages, pies, cream, butter, chocolate, biscuits and cakes could help.

Some food and drinks that contain artificial sweeteners: