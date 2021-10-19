The Weeknd Is Pushing Back His World Tour Start Dates

It’s a good problem to have, The Weeknd says that arenas are not big enough for his concert experience.

After performing at the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida earlier this year, The Weeknd says it’s hard to go backwards.

In a statement, The Weeknd says, “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.”

The After Hours World Tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic. January 2022 was the new start date but has since been moved to summer 2022.