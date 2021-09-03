The Weeknd Shoots New Video For Six-Year-Old Hit! Plus New Documentary Is On The Way
Can't wait!
In celebration of his album ‘Beauty Behind the Madness’ which came out in 2015, The Weeknd took to social media to share the alternative video!
“Can’t Feel my Face” was a huge hit and spent 41 weeks on the billboard hot 100 charts.
The original video featured the singer performing the track at a club before he’s engulfed in flames.
There’s more to come from the Canadian superstar as a documentary is about to be released about his 2021 Super Bowl half-time show and how it all came together. You can catch that on Showtime on September 24th!