The Weird Things We Do In The Bathroom!

A study of 2,000 adults found 42 percent often escape to the bathroom for a bit of peace and quiet. Over half of those who use the bathroom as an escape confess that they will take an extra-long time in there.

One in six say that they will even give themselves a pep talk before they come out!

TOP 20 UNUSUAL THINGS ADULTS HAVE DONE IN THE BATHROOM

1. Cried

2. Read a book

3. Had sex

4. Hid in there to avoid people

5. Tried on new clothes/shoes

6. Phoned friends/loved ones

7. Washed the dog

8. Fallen asleep in the bath

9. Had a cup of tea

10. Hung the washing to dry

11. Sang in the mirror

12. Given themselves a pep talk

13. Played online games

14. Painted their toenails

15. Answered work emails

16. Streamed a TV show in the bath

17. Planned the weekly food shop

18. Played video games

19. Written to-do lists

20. Watched the news

