The Weird Things We Do In The Bathroom!
Who hasn't cried in the bathroom?
A study of 2,000 adults found 42 percent often escape to the bathroom for a bit of peace and quiet. Over half of those who use the bathroom as an escape confess that they will take an extra-long time in there.
One in six say that they will even give themselves a pep talk before they come out!
TOP 20 UNUSUAL THINGS ADULTS HAVE DONE IN THE BATHROOM
1. Cried
2. Read a book
3. Had sex
4. Hid in there to avoid people
5. Tried on new clothes/shoes
6. Phoned friends/loved ones
7. Washed the dog
8. Fallen asleep in the bath
9. Had a cup of tea
10. Hung the washing to dry
11. Sang in the mirror
12. Given themselves a pep talk
13. Played online games
14. Painted their toenails
15. Answered work emails
16. Streamed a TV show in the bath
17. Planned the weekly food shop
18. Played video games
19. Written to-do lists
20. Watched the news