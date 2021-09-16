Listen Live

The Weird Things We Do In The Bathroom!

Who hasn't cried in the bathroom?

By Kool Mornings

A study of 2,000 adults found 42 percent often escape to the bathroom for a bit of peace and quiet.  Over half of those who use the bathroom as an escape confess that they will take an extra-long time in there.

 

 

One in six say that they will even give themselves a pep talk before they come out!

 Since we use the bathroom for other things – here are the top things we also accomplish in the can.

 

 

TOP 20 UNUSUAL THINGS ADULTS HAVE DONE IN THE BATHROOM

 

1.         Cried

2.         Read a book

3.         Had sex

4.         Hid in there to avoid people

5.         Tried on new clothes/shoes

6.         Phoned friends/loved ones

7.         Washed the dog

8.         Fallen asleep in the bath

9.         Had a cup of tea

10.       Hung the washing to dry

11.       Sang in the mirror

12.       Given themselves a pep talk

13.       Played online games

14.       Painted their toenails

15.       Answered work emails

16.       Streamed a TV show in the bath

17.       Planned the weekly food shop

18.       Played video games

19.       Written to-do lists

20.       Watched the news

 

