The World’s Tallest People Are Now Shrinking!

According to a study, The Netherlands is home to the world’s tallest people, but the average height for Dutch people is shrinking.

According to a government institution that gathers statistics about the county, Dutchmen born in 2001 are 0.39 inches or 1 cm shorter than those born in 1980. Dutch women are 0.55 inches or 1.4 cm shorter.

Regardless, The Dutch still remains the tallest with the average man standing at 6 feet and the average woman at 5.5 feet tall.

The statisticians found that for most of the 20th century, the Dutch grew taller and taller, but since the 80s, the growth stopped.

