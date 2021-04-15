Listen Live

The Worst Food And Drinks For Anxiety

Did you know that certain foods and drinks can contribute to anxiety?

By Kool Eats

Here are 10 of the worst foods, drinks, and ingredients to consume for anxiety, according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report…

 

1. Cakes, cookies, candy, and pies. 

 

2. Sugary drinks. 

 

3. Processed meats, cheese, and ready-made meals. 

 

4. Coffee, tea, and energy drinks.

 

5. Alcohol. 

 

6. Fruit and veggie smoothies without protein.

 

7. Artificial sweeteners. 

 

8. Gluten. 

 

9. Hidden sugars. 

 

10. Processed vegetable oils. 

 

