The Worst Food And Drinks For Anxiety

Here are 10 of the worst foods, drinks, and ingredients to consume for anxiety, according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report…

1. Cakes, cookies, candy, and pies.

2. Sugary drinks.

3. Processed meats, cheese, and ready-made meals.

4. Coffee, tea, and energy drinks.

5. Alcohol.

6. Fruit and veggie smoothies without protein.

7. Artificial sweeteners.

8. Gluten.

9. Hidden sugars.

10. Processed vegetable oils.

More