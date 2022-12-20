THE WORST TYPES OF PEOPLE TO WORK WITH DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Having to work leading up to the holiday can be stressful with year-end deadlines and family obligations.



Your colleagues can make this special time of year easier or harder, depending on their holiday attitudes.



These are the types of co-workers that will get lumps of coal in their stockings!

1. The one who forces all their holiday joy on the office

2. The ones who assume single people don’t need holiday time off as much as others

3. The ones who assume everyone is celebrating the same holiday they do

4. The ones who pressure their colleagues to meet a bunch of deadlines in December

5. The ones who check out and expect colleagues to work hard in their absence